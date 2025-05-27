Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki May 27, 2025 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Ohio Lt. Governor Jim Tressel and Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Mike Duffey visit Lorain County Community College to tour the college’s microelectronic manufacturing systems program and participate in a roundtable discussion with local education and industry leaders. (Photo: LCCC) New York State Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado recently met with Ellenville PTech students while they attended their American Government class at SUNY Ulster. (Photo: SUNY Ulster) Salt Lake Community College President Greg Peterson awards associate degrees earned by 28 incarcerated individuals through the college’s Prison Education Program at the Utah State Correctional Facility. (Photo: SLCC) Nursing student Molly Lauderdale was among the 600 Wallace State Community College students at commencement this month. The retired school teacher was inspired to become a nurse after suffering from Covid and complications from surgery that landed her in the hospital for 51 days. (Photo: Wallace State) San Bernardino Valley College graduated 1,765 graduates this month, the highest number since the college was founded in 1926. (Photo: SBVC) Student Rolando Campos celebrates as he receives his diploma from El Paso Community College. This year’s 2,356 students earning degrees and certificates include 788 students in dual credit, early college high school, and Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH). (Photo: EPCC) Laurel Ridge Community College’s alumni base has grown by 1,090 students. That’s how many students earned a degree or credential this spring, or in summer or fall 2024. (Photo: Laurel Ridge) Dallas College students and faculty head home after winning more than a dozen awards at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Dallas College) More than 100 Gadsden State Community College students from nursing, emergency medical services, radiography and medical laboratory technician programs participated in a tornado disaster simulation, which replicated a rural neighborhood hit by a devastating storm. (Photo: Gadsden State) Jackson State Community College unveiled its latest addition to the School of Healthcare Professions, an ambulance simulator, during the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Parade. (Photo: Jackson State) Portland Community College students and staff recently unveiled the new livery for its training aircraft – a Bombardier Q400 commercial propeller plane – just in time for the Oregon International Air Show. (Photo: PCC)