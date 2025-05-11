Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki May 11, 2025 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Pima Community College Chancellor Jeffrey Nasse (left) welcomes Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Arizona) and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who last week toured the Tucson college’s workforce development programs and met with local business leaders to discuss ways to strengthen workforce pipelines. (Photo: PCC) John “Ski” Sygielski, president of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, revs up the crowd during this week’s spring commencement. More than 650 of the 1,170 students eligible to graduate in spring and summer 2025 received their associate degrees, certificates of proficiency or diplomas. (Photo: HACC) Quinn Eaton was among the more than 100 students who celebrated graduating from Cleveland State Community College’s adult education program, the most ever to attend the Tennessee college’s commencement ceremony for the program. More than 200 individuals earned a high school equivalency diploma this academic year. (Photo: Cleveland State) El Paso Community College President William Serrata and and University of Texas at El Paso President Heather Wilson (center) chat with Eastwood Principal Bonita Torres during a visit to the school as part of Operation College Bound, a series of events that brings representatives from UTEP and EPCC to area high schools to encourage students to consider college after graduation. (Photo: EPCC) During a visit to Paradise Valley Community College, Maricopa Community Colleges Chancellor Steven Gonzales (second from left) visited the Arizona college’s ceramics studio to see one of the final projects of longtime faculty member David Bradley (center) before his retirement. (Photo: PVCC) North Carolina’s Randolph Community College (RCC) recently hosted 70 regional leaders from industry, education, government and the broader community during its Legislators’ Appreciation and President’s Advisory Council Breakfast. RCC President Shah Ardalan (center right) welcomed state lawmakers (from left) Sen. Amy Galey, Rep. Brian Biggs, Rep. Neal Jackson, Sen. Dave Craven and Darrell Frye, chair of the Randolph County Commissioners. (Photo: RCC) The design for Evergreen Valley College’s 74,000-square-foot student services complex showcases a “distinctive curved massing that evokes a welcoming embrace and draws people to the entrance,” according to a release. It will house financial aid, admissions and records, expanded health and counseling services, and administrative offices of the California college. (Photo: EVC/DLR Group)