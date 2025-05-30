Preparing students to fight cancer with data

San Jacinto College will extend its cancer data management program to students nationwide beginning June 2025.

Cancer registrars are data specialists who document the full history, diagnosis, treatment and outcomes of U.S. cancer patients. Their work advances research and treatment and improves cancer prevention and screening.

With demand for registrars on the rise across the United States, programs like San Jac’s cancer data management (CDM) program are essential to building a robust and knowledgeable workforce.

“Oncology data specialists fight cancer with data,” said Carla Ruffins, San Jac’s program director for health information management and cancer data management. “We’re proud to expand our program nationally to prepare more students for this meaningful career path.”

Expanded access to a ‘great career path’

The extension is the result of the National Cancer Registrars Association’s (NCRA) specific request that San Jac broaden access to its curriculum.

“The San Jacinto program has always been an NCRA favorite, being the first NCRA-accredited CDM program,” wrote Mary Maul, NCRA manager of education programs.

San Jac’s CDM program stands as Texas’ only NCRA-accredited program and was the first in the nation to receive this distinction. The program maintains a pass rate above the national certification exam average.

“San Jacinto College’s CDM program produces graduates who are skilled, confident and ready to contribute,” said Maria Hoang Tran, director of system cancer registry at Memorial Hermann Health System. “At Memorial Hermann, we’ve hired many of their students because they impressed us during practicums and came prepared with a solid foundation. Programs like this are vital — they offer a great career path without the time and cost of a four-year degree.”

Career prospects are particularly strong in this field, with the opportunity to work in hospital, state health departments and even the prospect of remote work. Average salaries start at $57,000, with mid-managers earning $68,000 and directors receiving $81,000 annually.

With its 100% online format, experienced ODS-certified faculty, and flexible scheduling for working professionals, this program will be easily accessible to students across the country who seek to make a meaningful contribution to cancer research and treatment.