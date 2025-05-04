Newsmakers

New CEOs

Helen Castellanos Brewer will serve as the ninth president of College of the Mainland (COM) in Texas, effective July 1. She is currently executive vice president for academic and student affairs at COM, bringing more than 20 years of higher education experience to the role.

In her current role, Brewer played a pivotal role in COM’s recent transformation, overseeing initiatives such as the launch of the eight-week course schedule, the development of a new quality enhancement plan and the expansion of workforce and allied health programs, according to the college.

Brewer has “earned the respect of our campus and community through her vision, strategic focus and unwavering commitment to student success,” COM board chair Don Gartman said in a release.

Previously, Brewer was vice president for student services at COM, during which she helped lead a 31% enrollment increase since 2021, according to the college. Prior to COM, Brewer was vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at Rockland Community College in New York. Over her career, she has also served as a recruiter, educational counselor, TRIO director, director of student life, associate dean of student development and campus director.

Tamara Daniel has been named the sixth president of Butler Community College (Kansas), beginning June 23. She comes from Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, where she was provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

“Dr. Tamara Daniel is uniquely qualified to lead Butler through any challenges, while expanding opportunities for our students’ and communities’ success,” said Butler board chair Forrest Rhodes. “Additionally, Dr. Daniel is fully supportive of Butler’s strong sense of family and its timeless institutional values of quality, integrity, service and caring.”

Prior to her time at the two-year Arkansas college, Daniel was vice president for Dyersburg State Community College (Tennessee) and associate dean of academics and mathematics department chair at Southwest Tennessee Community College.

Martin Pollio will become the 10th president of Indiana’s Ivy Tech Community College on July 1. He has served as superintendent of the Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) District in Louisville, Kentucky, since 2017.

Pollio has been with the school district for more than 26 years as an administrator and educator, with a primary focus on improving the culture and climate across the district, increasing student achievement, and building systems that ensure all students graduate both college and career-ready, according to a release.

JCPS serves 155 schools with nearly 97,000 students and a workforce of 17,000 employees. From 2017 and 2024, the district’s graduation rate increased from 81% to nearly 89%. Postsecondary readiness rose from 50% to 82% in the same period. In 2022, Pollio was named the Kentucky Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.

“Marty Pollio is a results-driven, dynamic leader with immense heart and passion for students,” Andrew Wilson, chair of the Ivy Tech state board of trustees, said in a release. “We are confident he will build on the innovation and growth we’ve experienced in the last decade and bolster our ability to help more Hoosiers achieve their academic and career goals.”

CJ Wurster has been named the fifth president of Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC), which is part of Arizona’s Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD). He assumes the permanent position after serving in an interim capacity since July 2024.

“Throughout the last year, Dr. Wurster has demonstrated a deep commitment to the college, its students, and the surrounding community,” said MCCCD Chancellor Steven R. Gonzales. “I have no doubt that he will continue to build upon the positive momentum, working collaboratively with faculty, staff, and system stakeholders to advance Chandler-Gilbert’s mission and strategic priorities in support of our students.”

Wurster has served at MCCCD for 15 years. Prior to joining CGCC, Wurster was vice president of academic affairs at Phoenix College. Before that, he was district director of academic affairs, co-leading system-wide efforts to support the launch of MCCCD’s first bachelor’s degree programs in fall 2023. In addition, Wurster held various leadership positions while at GateWay Community College, including executive director, associate dean and dean, where he focused largely on expanding workforce development and career and technical education programs, according to the district.

Interim CEO

Van Wilson will serve as interim president of Germanna Community College (Virginia), beginning July 1. He most recently was interim president of Virginia’s Brightpoint Community College.

Wilson has 40 years of experience in higher education, including nine years with the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), from which he retired in 2023, according to a release. He previously was associate vice chancellor for student experience and strategic initiatives. Prior to joining VCCS in 2013, Wilson served as associate vice president of student learning and success for the North Carolina Community College System, a position he held for five years.

Kudos

Carol Rothstein, president of Jackson State Community College (Tennessee), recently received a Paragon Award from Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the national honor society for community college students.

The award recognizes college presidents who have served in their roles for less than three years and shown support of student success initiatives leading to stronger pathways to completion, transfer and employment, according to PTK. Awardees also exemplify a passion for helping lead and support students and work to develop student leaders on their respective campuses.

Rothstein is among 25 others who were honored with the award this year.

“Our students and their success are at the forefront of every strategy, initiative and conversation here at Jackson State, but it’s much more than that,” Rothstein said. “I have the privilege of getting to see these student chase after their passions from day one of their college journey. Getting to shake their hand and say ‘Congratulations’ at graduation is a feeling like no other, and then to see them go on to achieve their academic and career goals is just the icing on top.”

Appointments

Allison Messina has been named assistant vice president of workforce development and continuing education at Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York. Most recently, she was vice president of workforce development at Project Renewal in New York.

Tim Scotton is the new vice president for finance at Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee. He previously was comptroller at Lee University for two years.

At Pennsylvania’s Bucks County Community College, Carolina Blatt has been named dean of arts and communication, and Jacqueline Burger will serve as dean of learning resources and Bucks online. Blatt is currently program coordinator and instructor of art education at Rowan University. Burger has served as the college’s interim dean of science, technology, engineering and mathematics since June 2024.

At Harper College in Illinois, Roderica Williams is the new dean of student success and retention, and Craig Duetsch will begin as executive vice president of finance and administrative services on July 1. Williams was formerly associate vice president of student success at Mars Hill University. Duetsch was previously assistant vice president of human resources support and services at Northwestern University.