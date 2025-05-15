Much apprenticeship talk, but no budget details

U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer on Thursday focused much of her budget pitch to House appropriators on the president’s goal to reach 1 million new registered apprenticeships annually, but Democrats wanted details on the Trump administration’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2026.

At a House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Subcommittee hearing, Chavez-DeRemer emphasized the administration’s push for registered apprenticeships as a key workforce development program, noting that this year so far there are nearly 83,000 new apprentices, and more than 900 new apprenticeship programs have registered with the Department of Labor (DOL). She said President Donald Trump’s April 23 executive order to grow apprenticeships will provide “momentum” to keep pace toward his goal.

The executive order gives the departments of Labor, Education and Commerce four months to craft a plan to reach the 1 million mark by boosting partnerships and expanding to new industries and occupations, including high-growth and emerging sectors.

“To stay competitive both at home and abroad, registered apprenticeships and skilled trades pipelines are essential,” Chavez-DeRemer said. “Every individual brings value to our workforce and deserves the tools to thrive.”

The secretary also discussed DOL’s efforts to nix red tape that is stifling innovation, improving efficiency at the department, and targeting wasteful programs. She touched on the president’s pitch to fund workforce training via block grants to states, which she said would give states and localities more flexibility to serve their needs.

The president’s “skinny budget” released this month — an outline of the major components of the full budget, which is expected in the coming weeks — also would eliminate DOL-funded programs such as the $1.6 billion Job Corps program, which provides vocational and academic training for disadvantaged youth.

Seeking details

Democrats on the House panel told Chavez-DeRemer her talk didn’t align with the president’s actions, which aim to cut funding. They said that while she emphasized that DOL wants to grow the skilled workforce, bundling funding into block grants means there will likely be less funding for such programs.

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pennsylvania) in particular took exception that Chavez-DeRemer had no details on the administration’s budget at the budget hearing.

“These are appropriations hearings. We should be hearing about the dollars,” said Dean, observing that Trump wants to slash DOL’s funding by 35%, or about $4.7 billion.

Those reductions would dramatically affect workforce development and other programs, she said. One such program is an apprenticeship program that includes Montgomery County Community College and the county as partners. It is offered at no cost to participating students.

“These programs are at risk. I will tell you already they are cutting,” Dean said.

Chavez-DeRemer replied that DOL aims to examine how those and other funds are used and to ensure their best use for workforce development.

“While you want to call it cuts — that’s up to you — I want to call it a reevaluation,” she said to Dean.

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pennsylvania) questions the labor secretary about the lack of details on the president’s proposed budget for FY26.

Several subcommittee members cited the continued importance of community colleges in workforce development. Rep. Julia Letlow (R-Louisiana) noted Louisiana Delta Community College. She said a new meta data center was announced in her district and the college will train its workforce.

Rep. Riley Moore (R-West Virginia) noted that businesses often hire workers in programs before they complete their training, citing welding students at West Virginia Northern Community College. Moore, a former welder, added that he plans to introduce a bill that would allow career savings accounts, which would permit individuals to save for tools, supplies, equipment, licensing and certification and other business costs. It is modeled on a program in West Virginia.