McMahon highlights budget, priorities

As the budget debate continued on Capitol Hill, Education Secretary Linda McMahon on Wednesday sat before a House Appropriations subcommittee to talk about education funding.

In its fiscal year 2026 budget outline, the Trump administration aims to slash about $12 billion from the Education Department (ED). The cuts align with the president’s campaign promise to “eliminate federal bureaucracy and return education to the states,” McMahon said in her written testimony.

Committee Chair Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Alabama) praised ED reform, noting that, despite “record spending” on education, test scores are at their lowest levels and America has “lost ground compared to other nations.”

But ranking member Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Connecticut) said the Trump administration budget proposal would be “leaving every child behind.”

Cutting funds

McMahon defended the work done since January to slim down the department, including eliminating staff. ED is assessing contracts and activities, while carrying out statutorily required programs, she said.

McMahon noted, for example, that about $1 billion a year was spent on ED’s Institute of Education Science contracts for surveys and research that “stayed on the shelf.” As the department has entered into new contracts, it has cut that spending by about 40%.

“We’re taking a look at what’s been status quo,” she said. “We can no longer have status quo.”

But funds are not disappearing, she said; they’re going to states in block grants.

There will be “more money in the states with less red tape,” the secretary said.

McMahon also assured legislators that she is working to “lawfully” shut down ED and wants to work with Congress to do so, understanding that the department cannot be shut down without a vote from Congress.

DeLauro, however, warned McMahon, “You will not have the partnership of Congress in your efforts to destroy” ED.

Concern for TRIO, GEAR UP

Two representatives from opposite sides of the aisle shared concerns about the potential elimination of TRIO and GEAR UP programs in Trump’s budget pitch. The administration had stated that the programs were a “relic of the past when financial incentives were needed to motivate institutions of higher education to engage with low-income students and increase access.”

But Rep. Michael Simpson (R-Idaho) noted that the programs are vital for low-income people to access and succeed in college. TRIO, which serves more than 800,000 people, is “the most important program” for those who have never thought about going to college, he said.

DeLauro also spoke to the importance of TRIO and GEAR UP, noting that “students from wealthy families are almost 3.5 times more likely to attend college” than students from low-income households.

“How can you justify the elimination of TRIO and GEAR UP when we have so much more work to do on college access?” DeLauro asked McMahon.

McMahon acknowledged that TRIO has helped students, but she didn’t think the need for TRIO is nearly as strong anymore. She said that there are “outreaches from colleges now into local communities,” and more secondary and postsecondary institutions should connect with low-income individuals about college.

“But I think they should also be talking to them about other ways they can have skills,” she added. “We need to reimagine and look at education differently in our country.”

There is too much focus on degrees and not enough on trade skills, she said.

Other issues

Much of the hearing focused on school choice and other K-12 issues. But a few other higher education issues arose, including student loans and FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

Aderholt said the federal student loan program has been “disastrous,” with poor messaging causing mass confusion for 43 million borrowers. He noted that about a quarter of borrowers are in default or late on payments.

McMahon agreed that students have received mixed messages about forgiveness, but the loan program is “back on track.” Since May 5, the government has collected almost $100 million in back loans.

Rep. Julia Letlow (R-Louisiana) also used the word “disastrous” when talking about the last FAFSA roll-out. McMahon said the roll-out went “off the rails” but assured legislators that “we’ve made great strides” in getting it up and running successfully.