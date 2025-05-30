CNBC
President Donald Trump said Monday he is considering taking grant money from Harvard and giving it to trade schools.
Inside Higher Ed
The National Science Foundation says major funding cuts and restructuring are designed to build a more robust STEM workforce. Experts say the changes, which include axing education-related programs, will have the opposite effect.
Kansas college faces loss of federal grant for senior services, launches efforts to sustain vital programs
KCLY
Barton Community College will no longer receive the federal grant that has supported the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for nearly 50 years. This loss impacts Barton County and the many residents who depend on services like Meals on Wheels and transportation to critical medical appointments. College leadership is exploring new options to sustain these programs.
WGLT
A report reveals that, while 79% of Illinois community college students enroll with the intention of transferring, only 35% actually transfer. Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille said fixing this will require more good communication between community colleges and four-year institutions.
CT Mirror
Legislative leaders in Connecticut could resolve issues with the next state budget largely by requiring public colleges and universities to tap their hefty reserves.