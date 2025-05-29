Wisconsin Watch
Eight years ago, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College risked losing its accreditation. Now, after work to address issues, graduates are earning higher wages and the college is an Aspen Prize winner.
Starting this fall, 245 Minnesota high schools will participate in the state’s direct admissions program. Minnesota colleges and universities will send letters to students based on their academic records and students can fill out a free application.
The majority of South Dakota’s technical college graduates from the 2023-24 school year secured jobs within six months of graduation, according to the latest state Board of Technical Education report.
Klamath Community College can now offer two new, four-year Applied Bachelor degrees: Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Management with an emphasis on salon management. Both degree programs have been accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.
‘Big Beautiful Bill’ could result in WV Invest needing more money to help community-technical college students
State Higher Education Chancellor Sarah Armstrong Tucker told members of the West Virginia Council on Community and Technical Colleges on Thursday that the bill, which changes eligibility requirements for students seeking Pell grants, likely will impact the West Virginia Invests Program. WV Invests is the tuition-free, state-funded last-dollar-in program that pays for the remaining amount of tuition for eligible students after their other financial aid is subtracted.