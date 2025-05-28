The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
National Student Clearinghouse (blog)
Nearly 500,000 students who enrolled in a four-year institution in fall 2024 transferred from a two-year college, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center’s report on transfer enrollment and pathways. That’s a 7.6% increase since 2022, reversing a two-year post-pandemic decline.
New America (blog)
While some students know of their colleges’ services, such as job boards, resume assistance and occasional work-study opportunities, they often depend on their networks or professors’ information to find relevant work experience.
Hechinger Report
Decatur, Illinois, has been losing factory jobs for years. A training program at a local community college promises renewal and provides training for students from disenfranchised communities.
CalMatters
The federally funded CalFresh program feeds some college students, but the complicated application process and eligibility rules prevent many from accessing funds. More than 70% of eligible students don’t receive CalFresh, according to a 2024 California Policy Lab report.