Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (blog)
In the last three years, many rural counties have gotten younger. And about a third of them are getting younger while growing their prime working-age population, a key group needed for economic and employment growth that can help lead to a long-lived rural resurgence.
Salt Lake Tribune
Salt Lake Community College is trimming an extra $581,620 on top of its mandated $5.2 million reduction.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
PBS Wisconsin
Congress is moving to reduce financial aid for college students, and leaders from Wisconsin’s technical colleges speak out about how such cuts and changes to Pell Grants could affect higher education.
New Republic
If the GOP really cared about meritocracy, they wouldn’t gut programs that help low-income students — especially those who also have a job or care for a child — earn a college degree.
KATU
Mt. Hood Community College is celebrating after voters approved a $136 million bond measure. This marks the first successful bond measure for the college in 50 years and will fund essential updates to aging facilities, safety improvements, and modernized learning environments across its campuses, the school said Friday night.
Clinton Community College Day will honor the New York school’s nearly 60 years at its present location as it prepares to relocate to SUNY Plattsburgh’s campus and CVPH, a hospital and healthcare provider, for the start of the fall semester.