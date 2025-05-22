CalMatters
Faced with increasing financial aid fraud, the board of California’s community colleges is considering ways to charge students an application fee and tighten its identity verification process.
ABC News
U.S. District Judge Myong Joun issued a preliminary injunction Thursday that bars the Trump administration from firing half the Department of Education’s workforce.
SignalsAZ
The Arizona college is changing the traditional dynamics of higher education with a new 92-credit bachelor of applied science in business degree, designed to be completed within three years. It will launch this fall.
Austin American-Statesman
At the invitation of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Austin Community College Chancellor Russell Lowery-Hart testified at a congressional hearing Wednesday about ACC’s innovative free tuition program for in-district high school graduates.
Higher Ed Dive
Community colleges again drove much of the growth in the sector, with a 5.4% increase in undergraduate enrollment at public two-year institutions. Among community colleges focused on vocations, enrollment rose 11.7%, a gain of about 91,000 students.