Fraud pushes California’s community colleges to consider an application fee. Is it worth it?
CalMatters
Faced with increasing financial aid fraud, the board of California’s community colleges is considering ways to charge students an application fee and tighten its identity verification process.

Judge blocks Trump administration from attempting to dismantle Department of Education
ABC News
U.S. District Judge Myong Joun issued a preliminary injunction Thursday that bars the Trump administration from firing half the Department of Education’s workforce.

Yavapai College first community college in U.S. offering three-year bachelor’s degree
SignalsAZ
The Arizona college is changing the traditional dynamics of higher education with a new 92-credit bachelor of applied science in business degree, designed to be completed within three years. It will launch this fall.

Austin Community College free tuition program takes center stage at US Senate. Here’s why.
Austin American-Statesman
At the invitation of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Austin Community College Chancellor Russell Lowery-Hart testified at a congressional hearing Wednesday about ACC’s innovative free tuition program for in-district high school graduates.

Spring enrollment rises 3.2%, with community colleges leading the way
Higher Ed Dive
Community colleges again drove much of the growth in the sector, with a 5.4% increase in undergraduate enrollment at public two-year institutions. Among community colleges focused on vocations, enrollment rose 11.7%, a gain of about 91,000 students.

