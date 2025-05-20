The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
EdSource
To better help students access and complete college, California should consider a major — and highly controversial — overhaul of its Master Plan for Higher Education that merges the state’s three public higher education systems into one mega-university, according to a new report.
Bladen Online
Since 2016, the North Carolina Community College System has been implementing a five-phased approach to modernize enterprise resource planning systems for the state’s 58 community colleges and system office.
Evolllution
One of the most important principles we’ve adopted is that a microcredential must be meaningful on its own and support a student’s continued education to earn a certificate or degree.
Salem Statesman Journal
Voters in four Mid-Willamette Valley counties in Oregon are deciding whether to approve a $140 million building and renovation bond for the Chemeketa Community College District.