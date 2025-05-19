The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Education Week
The Trump administration has defunded a program designed to help states and districts create and sustain teacher-apprenticeship models — a new and increasingly popular way to address educator shortages through paid on-the-job training for nontraditional candidates.
Times Leader
Under the proposal, Luzerne County Community College and the Pennsylvania county would each pay 25% of a course. The employee would be responsible for the remaining 50% and any required class materials and fees.
Los Angeles Times
The Culinary Cup is a tournament between Los Angeles Mission College, Los Angeles Trade-Tech College and Los Angeles Harbor College going on five years.
Glendale Star
Glendale Community College this month graduated its first bachelor’s degree students, rewarding 12 individuals with a bachelor of arts elementary education and special education degree.