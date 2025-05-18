The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Washington Post
The nonpartisan bookkeeper said the proposed changes to the federal grant will reduce funding for college students from lower-income households.
Shaw Local News Network
A program supporting some of the Sauk Valley’s most vulnerable college students for more than 25 years is facing uncertainty amid looming federal funding cuts.
Santa Fe New Mexican
SFCC data shows this year’s most popular associate degrees are in early childhood education and nursing, and the most popular certificates are in early childhood development, community health work and phlebotomy.
Battle Creek Enquirer
Maude Bristol-Perry received her associate of arts degree in early childhood education, making her the oldest graduate in the Michigan college’s history.