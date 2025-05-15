Headlines

May 15, 2025

Commentary: Community colleges can’t wait on AI — they must lead it
GovTech
As key players in local workforce training, community colleges are well placed to lead the adoption of artificial intelligence tools and ensure students are prepared for the business world of tomorrow.

Sinclair College partners with BETA for aviation training expansion
WDTN
The Ohio college is expanding its aviation training program through a partnership with an aerospace manufacturing company.

More women are landing construction jobs. Trump’s war on DEI could change that
Hechinger Report
The administration has revoked executive orders encouraging the hiring of women and cut funding for groups dedicated to helping females enter the trades.

