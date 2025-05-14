The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Community College Research Center (blog)
Strategies to help students feel more engaged, confident and human in their online courses.
Dayton Daily News
Sinclair Community College is one of first participants; students with high school GPAs below 3.0 can take college classes tied to advanced manufacturing fields.
CalMatters
By offering a college class at a middle school — especially one in a high-poverty area — the San Jose Evergreen Community College District is looking to make enrollment easier. The class is taught by a middle school staff member, and it’s reserved exclusively for middle school students.
KSLA
The project took about a year and a half to complete, and it’s the result of a $300 million investment across the state. Just under $15 million of that funding went to the college’s new Diesel Power Technologies Center in Marshall.