Work Shift
The harsh truth is that even free training comes with significant financial burdens. Non-tuition expenses — such as transportation, housing, food and childcare — can account for up to 80% of a full-time community-college student’s total budget.
New America (blog)
Access to child care is not enough. Programs have to be flexible enough to allow parents to care for their children while in college.
WGAN
Lawmakers in Maine have not indicated a willingness to extend the free community college program, which is estimated to cost $7.5 million per year.
The 74
While President Trump’s immigrant policies have been cited for making it more difficult to fill agricultural, construction and hospitality jobs, it will also shrink the nation’s pool of highly skilled workers.