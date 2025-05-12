AP News
Around 1.1 million international students were in the U.S. last year. A large decline could affect school budgets.
The 74
Without a renewed commitment to education beyond high school and workforce alignment, the country risks falling further behind in global competitiveness, says Courtney Brown, Lumina Foundation’s vice president of impact and planning.
ABC 12 News
The Mott Community College Education Association faculty union is suing the college to block the board of trustees from hiring a permanent president.
ABC11
In an interview with ABC11 Eyewitness News, North Carolina Community College System President Jefferey Cox talked about potential budget cuts, short-term workforce programs, a program to help students with intellectual disabilities and more.
WSPY News
In the Illinois House, a bill has passed that requires community college board members to take an oath of office. Currently, community college board members are among the few elected officials in the state who are not required to do so.