Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 11, 2025    Print

A remarkable journey in community college leadership with Dr. Walter G. Bumphus
Diverse: Issues In Higher Education (podcast)
A discussion with Walter Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges, as he prepares to conclude his transformative 15-year tenure at the end of 2025.

More, but not enough, Californians accessing free money for college, career
EdSource
The number of students claiming their CalKIDS accounts — CalKIDS is a state program providing seed money for college or career to eligible public school students — is up by nearly 4 percentage points since last year, but it is still far from reaching most of the state’s students.

Hochul signs legislation to make community college free for adults seeking select degrees
CNY Central
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation to make community college free for adults in New York State who are entering “high-demand fields.” It is a part of her fiscal rear 2026 executive budget, which was signed into law on Friday.

Commentary: Affordable college, unaffordable living
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (blog)
A look at a couple of innovative housing solutions for community college students.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.