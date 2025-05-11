The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Diverse: Issues In Higher Education (podcast)
A discussion with Walter Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges, as he prepares to conclude his transformative 15-year tenure at the end of 2025.
EdSource
The number of students claiming their CalKIDS accounts — CalKIDS is a state program providing seed money for college or career to eligible public school students — is up by nearly 4 percentage points since last year, but it is still far from reaching most of the state’s students.
CNY Central
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation to make community college free for adults in New York State who are entering “high-demand fields.” It is a part of her fiscal rear 2026 executive budget, which was signed into law on Friday.
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (blog)
A look at a couple of innovative housing solutions for community college students.