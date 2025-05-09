Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (podcast)
A discussion about recent Richmond Fed research on workforce development programs at community colleges that aim to help the incarcerated re-enter the workforce after they are released.
James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal (blog)
Four-year universities’ losses may be two-year colleges’ gains.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa community colleges would get an increase in state funds next year but state universities would not under a budget agreement between House and Senate Republicans.