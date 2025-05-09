Headlines

By Daily Staff May 8, 2025    Print

Community colleges bring education behind bars
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (podcast)
A discussion about recent Richmond Fed research on workforce development programs at community colleges that aim to help the incarcerated re-enter the workforce after they are released.

Commentary: Community colleges and Trump II
James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal (blog)
Four-year universities’ losses may be two-year colleges’ gains.

GOP budget agreement gives increase to community colleges but not state universities
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa community colleges would get an increase in state funds next year but state universities would not under a budget agreement between House and Senate Republicans.

