Hechinger Report
Iowa has joined a growing number of states that are considering letting community colleges offer bachelor’s degrees as a way of filling “higher education deserts” and training workers in rural places for jobs in fields where there are growing shortages.
Capitol News Illinois
The report offers several recommendations to make the transfer process easier, some of which are being considered in the General Assembly. Chief among those is to reform the way Illinois funds higher education.
WLOS
Haywood Community College’s enrollment went up 10% in the spring semester, as many who faced hardships after a local mill closure and Hurricane Helene are seeking retraining at the North Carolina college.
Mt. Hood Community College asks voters to approve first bond in 50 years to shore up aging buildings
Oregon Live
The $136 million Mt. Hood Community College bond measure on the ballot May 20 would help the college with needed improvements, including earthquake retrofitting and updating original heating, cooling and wiring systems in buildings erected in 1970.