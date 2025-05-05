The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Washington Post
Opponents say the result would essentially be a takeover of the state’s 126 public universities, community college districts and medical schools, with state officials even allowed to overturn hiring decisions.
BlackRock Foundation partners with Technical College System of GA for new workforce training program
WSB-TV 2
The BlackRock Foundation Empowerment Fund will provide $1 million over two years as a grant to the Technical College System of Georgia to serve more than 1,000 state residents.
Greenville News
Tri-County Technical College and Clemson University have partnered to create a dual-enrollment academy to provide sophomore high school students a path toward obtaining a degree from Clemson.
San Antonio Express-News (subscription required)
Northeast Lakeview College has big plans for New Braunfels, Texas, where it expects to eventually enroll 1,500 students.