New America (blog)
Research from New America’s Future of Work and Innovation Economy initiative has specialized in studying the role of the NSF and U.S. science policy for emerging technology workforce training, including around the ability of community colleges to meet labor market needs in emerging biotech tech hubs.
Messenger News
The community colleges are a good deal for state taxpayers and they train people who by and large stay in the state.
Wyoming News
Members of the state’s community college boards are working together on a policy to govern the concealed carry of guns in the schools in the wake of the legislature’s repeal of Wyoming’s gun-free zones, which is due to take effect July 1.