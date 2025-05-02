Capitol Beat News Service
Gov. Brian Kemp signed three workforce development bills this week during a leadership summit sponsored by the Technical College System of Georgia.
MassLive
Gov. Maura Healey awarded about $1.5 million in Training Resources and Internships Network (TRAIN) grants to several community colleges to help over 500 students.
EdSource
Campuses spent years building surprisingly strong overseas recruitment. Then came Trump’s visa crackdown.
Clemson University
Tri-County Technical College and Clemson University announced a first-of-its-kind dual-enrollment academy that provides qualified high school students a guaranteed path to earn their Clemson degree.
North Carolina helps kids earn college degrees in high school. It’s a lifeline for immigrant families
The Guardian
A community college program has been instrumental in helping Latinx students in the state access higher education, while educators fear they’ll become Trump’s next target.
Oregon Wine Press
Chemeketa Community College’s wine studies program celebrates 25 years.