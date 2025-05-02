Headlines

May 1, 2025

Georgia Gov. Kemp signs workforce development legislation
Capitol Beat News Service
Gov. Brian Kemp signed three workforce development bills this week during a leadership summit sponsored by the Technical College System of Georgia.

Gov. Healey awards $1.5M in grants to 500 Mass. community college students
MassLive
Gov. Maura Healey awarded about $1.5 million in Training Resources and Internships Network (TRAIN) grants to several community colleges to help over 500 students.

Visa uncertainty hits California community colleges’ international students
EdSource
Campuses spent years building surprisingly strong overseas recruitment. Then came Trump’s visa crackdown.

Tri-County Technical College and Clemson University announce dual-enrollment academy
Clemson University
Tri-County Technical College and Clemson University announced a first-of-its-kind dual-enrollment academy that provides qualified high school students a guaranteed path to earn their Clemson degree.

North Carolina helps kids earn college degrees in high school. It’s a lifeline for immigrant families
The Guardian
A community college program has been instrumental in helping Latinx students in the state access higher education, while educators fear they’ll become Trump’s next target.

Silver studies
Oregon Wine Press
Chemeketa Community College’s wine studies program celebrates 25 years.

