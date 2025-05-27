Funding roundup

In Florida, Valencia College’s nursing program has received $2 million in state grants for simulation equipment, scholarships and faculty recruitment.

This marks the third consecutive year that the state has awarded Valencia College Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) grants. The grant program provides matching funds, on a dollar-to-dollar basis, to colleges and universities that partner with healthcare providers to support nursing education.

The LINE funds, along with the donations from AdventHealth and Orlando Health, will help to upgrade and replace simulation equipment and to hire experienced nurses from AdventHealth and Orlando Health to provide laboratory and clinical education to Valencia College nursing students. A portion of the funds will go toward scholarships to help offset graduate costs for RN licensure.

Colorado

A $100,000 endowment has been established at the Community College of Denver (CCD) by Laxmi and Raj Mrig, founders of EUCI and the Mrig Family Foundation. Made through the Community College of Denver Foundation, the donation will fund scholarships for students across CCD’s academic pathways.

Immigrants from India, the Mrigs are passionate advocates for the transformative power of education.

“We believe that barriers beyond their control should never hold back passionate, hardworking students. By supporting their educational journey, we’re not only investing in their success — we’re helping shape the future leaders of our communities and building a more hopeful tomorrow for all,” said Laxmi Mrig.

Connecticut

A new $1 million gift to CT State Community College (CT State) Manchester will support paralegal program students.

The gift, from the estate of Thomas F. Goldman, will help to establish an endowed fund that will provide scholarships and support internships for CT State Manchester’s paralegal students.

“Stipends from this new fund will help to support expenses for students who undertake unpaid internships, giving them real-world experience within the profession and helping them to establish a network of professional colleagues, something that first-generation college students lack,” said Peter Grose, president of the Manchester Community College Foundation.

This is the second significant gift from Goldman’s estate designated for CT State Manchester students, following a $500,000 donation to establish a scholarship fund for English as a second language learners.

Massachusetts

Holyoke Community College (HCC) has received a $500,000 state grant to train medical assistants to work in area hospitals. The grant to HCC is part of $6.8 million in Senator Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants to 15 organizations that were announced recently by the governor.

With the funding, HCC will provide training and placement services to 60 unemployed and underemployed participants and incumbent workers for medical assistant positions. The college’s partners in the grant include Baystate Medical Center and Valley Health Systems/Holyoke Medical Center. HCC has been training medical assistants for the two medical centers for many years, and the grant will allow the work to continue, said Jeffrey Hayden, HCC vice president of business and community services.

Greenfield and Quinsigamond community colleges were awarded state workforce grants as well. Greenfield will receive $417,997 to prepare 48 people for early childhood educator positions. Quinsigamond will receive nearly $500,000 to train 60 people to become certified nursing assistants.

* * *

MassBay Community College has received a $7,500 donation from Towerwall Inc. for cybersecurity student scholarships. The funding comes from proceeds from Towerwall and MassBay’s Annual Cybersecurity Summit.

MassBay’s partnership with Towerwall and its CEO, Michelle Drolet, spans 15 years and has raised more than $72,500 for student scholarships.

The cybersecurity scholarships, awarded in $1,000 increments, have already empowered 38 students to continue their education. With this latest donation, an additional seven students will receive vital financial support, enabling them to focus on their studies without the financial burden.

Framingham-based Towerwall Inc. presented MassBay Community College with a check for $7,500 from last year’s Cyber Security Summit. (Photo: MassBay)

Oregon

Two national foundations have stepped in to fund Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) rural youth camps. The college originally received a $10,000 federal grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The funding was eliminated due to federal program cuts.

The stand-in support from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation will help to develop and expand art-focused summer youth camps at COCC’s branch campuses, including offering camps for free or at reduced cost for rural families.

In all, the two foundations announced $800,000 in joint funds to fill in for canceled or delayed federal grants.

South Carolina

The Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) Foundation was presented with a $5,000 donation from AGRU America.

“This support helps expand educational opportunities, build a skilled talent pipeline, and fuel economic development throughout our region,” said HGTC President Marilyn “Murph” Fore.

AGRU America deals in engineering plastics and is an active supporter of local workforce development. With five manufacturing facilities across the U.S., including four in South Carolina, AGRU recognizes the critical role that strong community institutions and educational partners play in sustaining business growth and industry leadership.

Tennessee

Volunteer Bank donated $5,000 to the Paul Jackson Warren Memorial Scholarship at Volunteer State Community College.

The scholarship honors Paul Warren, who passed away in 2011 and served as assistant vice president at the bank. Since its founding, more than $104,000 has been awarded to students in need.

Volunteer Bank also has served as the title sponsor of the Athletic Association’s Corporate Cup annual golf tournament since its inception in 2006.