Funding roundup

In Massachusetts, a $100,000 grant to Mount Wachusett Community College (MWCC) from the George I. Alden Trust will support expanding the college’s Automotive Technology Center.

Specifically, the funds will go toward he first phase of a three-part expansion. During this phase, MWCC will install two modular classrooms, adding 2,000 square feet of instructional space.

Demand has grown in the automotive technology program, driven, in part, by MWCC’s electric vehicle (EV) courses. The EV training was launched with funding from a National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education grant.

Phase II will convert existing space into additional instructional areas, followed by Phase III, which will focus on the renovation of the second floor of the facility to increase student support services at the facility.

MWCC also will receive $274,212 for its veterinary technology program. The donation comes from the residual endowment assets of Becker College, which closed in 2021.

Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced state grants to two Florida colleges during an April 23 press conference held at Indian River State College’s (IRSC) Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex.

IRSC will receive $4 million to develop the Institute for Industrial Manufacturing and Production Training.

“By providing specialized, accelerated training programs, we will equip our students with the skills needed for high-wage careers while simultaneously supporting economic growth and expansion for our industry partners across the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County,” IRSC President Timothy E. Moore said in a release.

Miami Dade College (MDC) will get $4.9 million to launch aircraft mechanic training programs.

The grants are part of $14.5 million in funding for four projects in the state.

(From left) Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly, IRSC board of trustees chair Christa Luna, Gov. Ron DeSantis and IRSC President Timothy E. Moore. (Photo: IRSC)

Michigan

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) has received nearly $2 million in state grants to support new associate degree and certificate programs focused on semiconductor and battery education and training.

With funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the new educational opportunities will create pathways to in-demand careers and seamless transfers to institutions such as the University of Michigan. WCC’s board of trustees recently approved the new programs – a 60-credit associate of applied science in engineering technology degree and an 18-credit advanced certificate in semiconductor and battery manufacturing.

The college also will offer a short-term, non-credit training program to reskill incumbent workers.

Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has awarded $14 million in grant funding to 15 public colleges and universities to boost access to dual-credit programs for high school students.

“Dual credit programs open doors for students to get a head start on college and career success,” said Acting Secretary of Education Carrie Rowe. “By investing in these opportunities, we’re helping more young people — especially those historically underrepresented in higher education — access in-demand courses that lead to credentials and careers our workforce needs.”

Among the 11 community colleges receiving Dual Credit Innovation Grants is Bucks County Community College (BCCC), which will use its $1 million to support the establishment of the Bucks County College Access Network (Bucks CAN). The initiative will partner BCCC with 13 local public school districts, the technical high schools and an intermediate school. Bucks CAN offerings will include a range of dual-credit courses offered on the college’s three campuses, through Bucks Online and in the high schools.

“Bucks CAN will bring high school teachers and college professors together in a county-wide network to ensure students from every community of Bucks County have access to higher education, and the grant will remove or reduce financial barriers faced by many families,” said BCCC President Patrick M. Jones.

At Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, the $1 million grant will help the college hire another dual-enrollment specialist who will advise high school students on maximizing their dual-enrollment experience.

And with its $1 million grant, Erie County Community College (EC3) will expand its capacity to offer its dual-credit programs to more local high school students for free.