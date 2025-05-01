Call to action: Support the NSF

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has directed the National Science Foundation (NSF) to terminate active grants. More than 1,000 awards have already been cancelled, with more terminations expected.

This comes as Congress considers severe reductions to the NSF budget, putting the future of critical STEM education programs, scientific research and workforce development efforts at risk.

Your voice is urgently needed.

Why NSF matters

NSF plays a vital role in ensuring the security, prosperity and health of the United States. It has long been a catalyst for American leadership in science, technology, and innovation — advancing discoveries and educational pathways that benefit every community in the nation.

One of the NSF’s most impactful programs is the Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program, which strengthens the U.S. technician workforce. This program focuses on the education of highly qualified science and engineering technicians for advanced technology fields that drive our nation’s economy. It promotes the improvement of STEM education of science and engineering technicians at the undergraduate and secondary school levels, and in the workforce.

Two-year public community and technical colleges deliver the majority of technician education in the U.S., and their faculty play a leading role in designing and implementing ATE-funded projects. These initiatives are typically credit-bearing and faculty-driven, and many also provide learning resources for current technicians. A hallmark of the ATE program is its emphasis on collaboration — grantees work closely with industry, business, government, and educational institutions across all levels to ensure real-world relevance and impact.

Since its inception in 1993, NSF has invested $1.53 billion in the ATE program, supporting 1,717 projects and 66 centers across all 50 states. These investments have not only strengthened the technical workforce but also built lasting partnerships and educational pathways that serve students, employers, and the nation.

In 2023 alone, ATE grantees:

Educated 22,170 students

Engaged in 5,740 collaborations

Developed 5,274 educational materials

Maintained 380 articulation agreements

Offered 650 professional development opportunities serving 4,460 educators

These figures reflect tangible outcomes — students reached, opportunities and industry partnerships created, and meaningful impact — all of which are now at risk.

What you can do

To help protect NSF and the ATE program from further cuts and to ensure their continued impact, we encourage you to:

1.) Contact your members of Congress

Let them know why NSF funding matters to you, your institution and your community. Help to educate policymakers about NSF’s role in advancing STEM innovation and workforce development.

Call the U.S. Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121 to be connected with your senators and representatives.

Find your elected officials:



See if they serve on key committees:

2.) Post on social media

Help build momentum and raise awareness online. Share personal and institutional success stories that highlight the tangible outcomes of NSF and ATE investments.

Use these hashtags:

#WithoutNSF

#WithoutScience

#SupportNSF

Sample post: “#WithoutNSF my [program] won’t receive the critical funding it needs to continue [doing what we do] in my community.”

Follow and tag NSF:

3.) Share this call to action

Distribute this information to your networks, including:

Faculty and staff

Industry and education partners

Alumni and community leaders

Advocacy organizations

Additional resources on the impact of the NSF ATE program, can be found here.