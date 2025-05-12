Autism awareness training for law enforcement

Lorain County Community College (LCCC) is home to the only law enforcement autism training course of its kind in Ohio, helping officers statewide navigate sensitive encounters with individuals on the autism spectrum.

LCCC delivers the course “Interacting with Special Needs Populations: Adult Autism Spectrum Disorder” and provides officers with the tools and insight to recognize and appropriately respond to the unique behavioral characteristics of adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other neurodivergent conditions. According to the CDC, 1 in 31 children born in the U.S. have been identified with ASD.

The course was developed in 2022 by LCCC adjunct instructor Patricia McCaslin as part of the Close to Home Regional Training program through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

Increasing understanding

“This class isn’t just about law enforcement — it’s about empathy, safety and effective communication,” McCaslin said. “When officers understand the signs of autism and know how to de-escalate appropriately, everyone benefits — especially the vulnerable individuals they serve.”

Drawing on 40 years in law enforcement and personal experience with autism in her family, McCaslin delivers the course with a blend of professional expertise and personal understanding.

Since its launch in November 2022, the course has been offered several times, with more than 110 officers from over 35 agencies across Ohio completing the program. LCCC Police Academy Commander Duane Whitely said the class helps officers continue to enhance their skillset when dealing with the public.

“The class we offer gives officers more knowledge about how to recognize someone with autism and how to talk to someone who is autistic, which in turn, can help the officers diffuse a situation and provide proper support,” Whitely said.

Seeing results

The Sheffield Village Police Department has already seen the positive effects of the training, according to Chief William Visalden.

“Having this training offered right here, in Lorain County, has been an incredible benefit for our department and all of Northeast Ohio,” said Visalden, who also serves as the president of the Lorain County Chiefs Law Enforcement Officers Association. “Not only are our officers building awareness and skills to better relate with individuals with autism, but they are doing so alongside our peers from other departments and building a network of officers in our region with this skillset.”

In fact, an officer with the Sheffield Village department recently had the opportunity to apply the skills learned.

“One of our officers recently had an encounter with an autistic subject needing help,” explained Captain Daren Ketchum, who also completed the autism training. “He was able to identify the subject’s needs, get him calmed down, and get him to the hospital for help. Our officer shared with me that, if it was not for the class, he probably would have handled the situation differently.”

That’s the kind of impact community member and special needs advocate Jackie Elsleger is hoping for. She contributed to the recent sessions of the class by offering her perspective as the parent of a child with special needs.

“This type of training is invaluable,” Elsleger said. “It could quite literally save someone’s life, by educating law enforcement on the behaviors and characteristics of these individuals you are equipping them to deal with any situation they may encounter working with this population.”

The course uses case studies, scenario-based learning, and de-escalation strategies that are applicable far beyond autism-specific encounters, McCaslin said. It also prepares officers to engage compassionately with individuals experiencing intellectual disabilities, traumatic brain injuries, and mental health challenges.

Ultimately, McCaslin said, the course is about more than just tactics or protocols.

“We all need a little more understanding from time to time. This class isn’t just about procedures or checklists — it’s about building empathy, improving safety and strengthening the connection between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” she said.