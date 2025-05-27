A journey of learning

What I wish I’d known in preparation for a college presidency is to have realized in my early years how much I would learn and how that journey of learning would enrich my life and translate into being a more effective president and, I hope, better person.

I wish I would have been more appreciative in the moment of the lessons I was learning, the nuances I was absorbing and the investment that was being made in my life and career. It was the work and the people I met along the way that prepared me to choose and accept a presidency. Most of the moments (and the people) were enjoyable; some were tedious, and others made me extremely uncomfortable. Yet, they all helped prepare me and laid the foundation for my life’s work.

The journey

When I was in college, I never dreamed of or considered becoming a college president; I was going to be a teacher and perhaps a coach. In 1970, after finishing graduate classes, at the age of 21, I loaded everything I owned into my ‘69 Chevelle and left Tennessee for North Carolina to teach health and physical education at Isothermal Community College. Community colleges were still new in higher education, and I really did not know what to expect. It was at Isothermal that I learned the value of a community college, its importance to the communities it serves, and the opportunities it provides for students who might not otherwise view college as a possibility.

As I finished my first year, my department chair gave his resignation. It was a small department, but I had confidence I could do the job. It was the 1970s, and men primarily held the administrative positions while women were seeking basic rights. Nonetheless, I bravely asked the president for the appointment, and he smiled and said, “We will give it a try.” My career in administration began with that ask.

Two years later, a reorganization occurred, and departments were united to form three divisions. I was appointed to lead the life sciences division. It was then that I decided to pursue a path to the presidency.

I knew the road would not be quick and would require added preparation. I began studying for my doctorate and attended leadership development workshops and seminars. My progress in completing my degree and moving forward in seeking to fulfill my goal was slowed by family and personal issues until graduation in 1983. Afterwards, I accepted appointments that proved to be important to developing the skills desirable to be an effective president. In Tennessee, I served as dean of extended services, then as vice president of academic affairs in Kentucky, and later to Arkansas for my first presidency.

In 2008, I was privileged to become the fourth president of Columbia State Community College. Columbia State holds the distinction of being the first community college in Tennessee and was honored to have been dedicated by Lady Bird and President Lyndon Johnson. This is the beginning of my 17th year, and I recently became the longest-serving president in the college’s history.

Affirmations

As I walked through my memory for the writing of this article, I found it to be an exercise of reflection of my journey and what I learned along the way that prepared me for or made me a better president. The following are affirmations from that journey that I find important:

Academic preparation and study are tools that open the door. Experience and continued learning let you travel the road.

Don’t be afraid to ask – the answer might be yes.

An assembled executive team that supports your vision, but is not made up of “yes” folks is invaluable.

Learning is a daily activity.

Relationships, relationships, relationships should never be underestimated.

A good friend and mental health go hand-in-hand.

A good assistant is essential.

Observing and listening are key to effective communication.

Emails cannot communicate like a walk to an office.

Giving trust builds trust.

Mistakes are growth fertilizer.

Bottom line: It’s about the student and student success!

If everyone likes you, check your leadership and decision-making abilities.

Staying true to yourself and making honest, ethical decisions will always win, even if not the best for you personally.

Leadership is about learning, and learning leads to growth. Recently, during a radio interview, I was asked whether I am a better president this year than last year. My answer was a definite, “Yes, always learning.” May we all continue to learn and appreciate our journey!