A green career path for the next generation

California’s forests are vital to the health of our ecosystems, economy and communities. In a state as large and diverse as ours, forestry professionals play a pivotal role in managing these essential natural resources. However, these roles are often overlooked as viable and important jobs for all Californians.

Careers in forestry encompass much more than simply timber harvesting or wildfire mitigation — these careers are about sustaining forests for future generations, maintaining biodiversity and ensuring our natural resources remain viable.

Forestry professionals are responsible for tasks like wildfire prevention, forest restoration, wildlife habitat preservation and water resource management. Their work ensures that California’s forests, which cover 33 million acres, are healthy and resilient in the face of climate change and increasing wildfire risk. With wildfires ravaging the state annually, the importance of a well-trained and equipped forestry workforce cannot be overstated.

These careers offer a chance to make a real difference. Professionals in this field are stewards of the environment, working to balance the economic needs of the forest products sector with the environmental imperatives of conservation and sustainability.

The demand for skilled workers in forestry is growing. As technologies advance and our understanding of forest ecosystems deepens, new roles are emerging in data analysis, geographic information systems (GIS) and drone surveillance. It’s not your grandparents’ timber industry anymore.

These careers are not just rewarding in an environmental sense — they provide long-term stability and growth potential. The forestry sector supports thousands of jobs across California, from forest technicians, botanists, biologists, equipment operation, transportation and facilities management.

As we continue to face the increasing threats posed by wildfire impacts, the need for qualified professionals in this field is set to rise, offering young Californians an exciting opportunity to build a career that is both meaningful and essential to the state’s future.

Investing in careers in forestry is an investment in California’s future. Our forests play a life-giving role: they clean our air, supply water, support wildlife and offer recreation opportunities. By choosing a career in forestry, individuals can help protect these vital resources while enjoying fulfilling, dynamic careers.

Now more than ever, California needs a new generation of forest professionals who are ready to take on the challenges of tomorrow and ensure the sustainability of one of the state’s most valuable assets. It’s a good job — and an important career.