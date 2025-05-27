Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff May 27, 2025    Print

Millions of Americans hit with bad credit after missed student loan payments
Washington Post
More than 2 million Americans’ credit scores were dinged suddenly by student loan delinquencies. Now they’re struggling to navigate pricier loans and housing uncertainty.

Wisconsin university, college leaders address potential changes to federal financial aid programs
WMTV
Higher education leaders said proposed cuts and changes to federal aid programs would put student retainment and education access at risk for thousands of students.

California State University San Bernardino courses offered at Barstow Community College
Victorville Daily Press
The opportunities come in four upper-division general education and writing-intensive courses at the Barstow campus starting in fall 2025, according to college officials.

Gila Community College spending will rise – despite enrollment drop
Payson Roundup
Arizona’s Gila Community College is heading into its first year as an independent district with money in the bank – and its fingers crossed.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.