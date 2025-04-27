Snapshots

By Matthew Dembicki April 27, 2025    Print

Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Middle school girls from a local school district try firefighting at Bucks County Community College’s “Girls Ignite Trades,” an annual event at the Pennsylvania college to introduce girls to careers that break stereotypes. (Photo: BC3)
Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores accepts the district’s second Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award at a recent ceremony in Baltimore. The district is one of five organizations in the nation and the only educational institution to receive the honor for the 2024 program year. (Photo: Alamo Colleges)
Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington)(right), vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, visited Clover Park Technical College, where she heard how the college uses essential federal funding to support students. (Photo: Office of Sen. Patty Murray)
Alabama’s Drake State Community and Technical College hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 50,000-square-foot Leidos Advanced Training Complex. The event featured remarks from Drake State President Patricia Sims (center), Leidos CEO Tom Bell, elected officials and community leaders. (Photo: Drake State)
Houston Community College’s Coleman College for Health Sciences hosted Simulation Day this weekend by transforming its campus into “Coleman Hospital” for HCC healthcare students to experience a day of collaborative, real-world learning. (Photo: HCC)
Gadsden State Community College instructor Marshall Bailey (second from left) with students in the Alabama college’s civil engineering technology program. (Photo: Gadsden State)
El Paso Community College’s Center for Students with Disabilities Project Higher held its third annual Walk for Autism Awareness this month. (Photo: EPCC)
Horry-Georgetown Technical College has launched a new drone pilot training course in partnership with the Unmanned Safety Institute. The eight-week bootcamp provides students with a comprehensive foundation in drone operations, safety, regulations and hands-on flight training. (Photo: HGTC)

Brookdale Community College automotive technology students return a fully restored 1966 Chrysler Newport police car to the Union Beach, N.J., Police Department, which will join the town’s 100th anniversary parade in July. (Photo: BCC)

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Matthew Dembicki
Matthew Dembicki edits Community College Daily and serves as associate vice president of communications for the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.