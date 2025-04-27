Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Middle school girls from a local school district try firefighting at Bucks County Community College’s “Girls Ignite Trades,” an annual event at the Pennsylvania college to introduce girls to careers that break stereotypes. (Photo: BC3)

Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores accepts the district’s second Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award at a recent ceremony in Baltimore. The district is one of five organizations in the nation and the only educational institution to receive the honor for the 2024 program year. (Photo: Alamo Colleges)

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington)(right), vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, visited Clover Park Technical College, where she heard how the college uses essential federal funding to support students. (Photo: Office of Sen. Patty Murray)

Alabama’s Drake State Community and Technical College hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 50,000-square-foot Leidos Advanced Training Complex. The event featured remarks from Drake State President Patricia Sims (center), Leidos CEO Tom Bell, elected officials and community leaders. (Photo: Drake State)

Houston Community College’s Coleman College for Health Sciences hosted Simulation Day this weekend by transforming its campus into “Coleman Hospital” for HCC healthcare students to experience a day of collaborative, real-world learning. (Photo: HCC)

Gadsden State Community College instructor Marshall Bailey (second from left) with students in the Alabama college’s civil engineering technology program. (Photo: Gadsden State)

El Paso Community College’s Center for Students with Disabilities Project Higher held its third annual Walk for Autism Awareness this month. (Photo: EPCC)

Horry-Georgetown Technical College has launched a new drone pilot training course in partnership with the Unmanned Safety Institute. The eight-week bootcamp provides students with a comprehensive foundation in drone operations, safety, regulations and hands-on flight training. (Photo: HGTC)

Brookdale Community College automotive technology students return a fully restored 1966 Chrysler Newport police car to the Union Beach, N.J., Police Department, which will join the town’s 100th anniversary parade in July. (Photo: BCC)