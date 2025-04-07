Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki April 7, 2025 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. In Wisconsin, Fox Valley Technical College’s Public Safety Training Center is celebrating 10 years of service. The 80-acre complex includes a facility for aircraft rescue and firefighting training, which attracts airport firefighters from around the world and features a unique Boeing 777 specialized aircraft fire trainer and a Cessna Skyhawk training prop. (Photo: Fox Valley) North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein recently visited Forsyth Technical Community College’s Transportation Technology Center, accompanied by Forsyth Tech President Janet Spriggs (center). During a tour of the facility, Stein met Elvi Basilio (right), a work-based learning student in the collision repair and refinishing technology program. (Photo: Forsyth Tech) Pennsylvania’s Bucks County Community College recently held its second annual 3D Printing Expo, bringing together local additive manufacturing industry experts, manufacturers and enthusiasts to explore the rapidly advancing field of 3D printing and its applications across various sectors. (Photo: BCCC) Fayetteville Technical Community College President Mark Sorrells chats with Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commanding general of the 18th Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, inside FTCC’s HVAC workshop. Military and military dependent students comprise approximately one-third of the North Carolina college’s total enrollment. (Photo: FTCC) Tennessee’s Cleveland State Community College recently celebrated the opening of the new George R. Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. CSCC President Andy White (center) chats with Mark and Beverly Johnson (left) of the George R. Johnson Family Foundation, which provided a donation toward the center. (Photo: CSCC) Belinda Miles, president of SUNY Westchester Community College, shares the results of a study that shows the New York college’s Viking ROADS program (based on the CUNY ASAP model) increased graduation rates by 50%. At the same briefing, State University of New York officials announced the expansion of the ASAP model to 25 campuses statewide. (Photo: WCC) Connecticut State Community College recently celebrated the opening of its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center at CT State Tunxis, with a ceremony attended by Gov. Ned Lamont, college officials and area manufacturers. (Photo: CT State) Horry-Georgetown Technical College this week will break ground on its Marine Technology Institute of South Carolina, a 25,000-square-foot, first-of-its-kind training facility in the state that will be the new home for the college’s outboard marine technology and boat-building technology programs. (HGTC) Surgical technology students at Laurel Ridge Community College train on a LAPSIM surgical simulator. The Virginia college purchased the equipment with the help of U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, as part of a congressionally-directed Labor-Health and Human Services-Education spending package. (Photo: LRCC) Raritan Valley Community College students promote and celebrate a record day for the New Jersey college’s annual 24-hour Giving Day, which raised $203,655 for scholarships, student clubs and athletic teams, as well as a range of centers, institutes and critical programs at RVCC. The college credits a $50,000 “match challenge” in helping to drive donations. (Photo: RVCC)