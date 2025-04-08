Partnership program transforms students’ lives

Johnson Controls launched the Community College Partnership Program in 2021 and is on track to donate up to $15 million by the end of 2026. The program has provided 30 community colleges (so far) with funding to expand access to educational programs in the HVAC, fire, security and digital disciplines.

Mike Schade is Johnson Controls’ vice president of human resources, enterprise functions. We asked him about the program and about the responsibility of industry to help in educating the future workforce.

This article comes from a recent article in the Community College Journal, published by the American Association of Community Colleges.

* * *

What was the impetus for launching the Community College Partnership Program?

Mike Schade

The Community College Partnership Program was launched as a philanthropic initiative to support historically underserved students by providing them with opportunities to enroll and graduate from local technical college programs in HVAC, fire, security and digital disciplines. The goal is to help these students obtain the skills they need to secure family-supporting jobs. This initiative is part of Johnson Controls’ commitment to workforce development and addressing the growing demand for skilled technicians in the building systems industry.

Can you talk about the importance of companies partnering with and supporting the institutions training their future employees?

Partnering with and supporting educational institutions is crucial for companies because it helps ensure a steady pipeline of skilled talent. By investing in the training and development of the future workforce, companies can address the growing need for skilled workers in various industries. This collaboration also helps bridge the gap between education and employment, providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their careers.

What have you learned from partnering with community colleges?

Partnering with community colleges has taught us the importance of providing comprehensive support to students. This includes not only financial assistance but also mentorship and guidance to help students navigate their educational and career paths. Most importantly, these partnerships can have a transformative impact on students’ lives, opening up new opportunities and helping them achieve their goals.

Beyond the financial aspect of the program, there’s a mentorship component. Why was it important to include that? And have Johnson Controls employees embraced that aspect?

The mentorship component was included because we believe that mentoring offers a chance to contribute to a student’s growth and enhance leadership skills. Mentors can build genuine relationships with students, providing guidance and support throughout their educational journey while sharing real-world experiences with students. Johnson Controls employees have embraced this aspect. This past year, our employees volunteered more than 400 hours as mentors for more than 200 students.

Since the launch of the program, what has been the impact?

Since its launch in 2021, the Community College Partnership Program has made significant strides. Johnson Controls is on track to invest up to $15 million in the program by the end of 2026, supporting 30 community colleges in communities across North America and helping to expand educational programs and increase access for historically underserved students. The program also continues to see strong engagement from employees, who volunteer their time to mentor students, contributing to their success and enhancing their own leadership skills.