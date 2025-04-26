Newsmakers

CEOs on the move

Justin Hoggard will serve as the next chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College, starting on July 1. Hoggard has nearly 20 years of higher education leadership experience, most recently leading Coastal Bend College in Texas for more than five years.

Last year, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society honored Hoggard among 23 community college presidents with the Paragon Award for New Presidents.

“Dr. Hoggard is a respected leader with a deep understanding of how community and technical colleges drive opportunity and growth,” Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, said in a release. “His passion for serving students and commitment to innovation will be key to building on Delta’s momentum.”

Previously, Hoggard served at Missouri’s Three Rivers College for more than 19 years as a faculty member and dean of instruction.

Shari Olson is now president of Northland Community & Technical College (NCTC). She previously served as the Minnesota college’s interim president since July 2024.

Prior to NCTC, Olson was president in the Maricopa County Community College District at South Mountain Community College (SMCC) from 2011 until her retirement in 2022. Her leadership achievements there include helping to secure a $3 million U.S. Education Department Title V grant, receiving accreditor approval to offer a bachelor of science program in behavioral science, and opening the SMCC Science Complex after a $19 million remodeling.

Prior appointments include serving as interim president of Anoka Technical College (Minnesota) from 2010 to 2011, in which year the Minnesota State College Student Association recognized her with the President of the Year award. She also served Minnesota State as system director of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act — the federal stimulus legislation — from 2009 to 2010, according to a release.

In addition, Olson served as president of Eastern Wyoming College from 2007 to 2008 and held several positions at NCTC from 1995 to 2007, including vice president of planning and administrative services, vice president of outreach and planning, and vice president of outreach and technology.

Ritu Raju will become president of Minnesota’s South Central College, effective July 1. She is currently president of Gateway Technical College (GTC) in Wisconsin, a position she has held since 2023.

Raju has led Gateway in five consecutive semesters of double-digit enrollment growth, reversing a 10-year enrollment decline, according to the college. She also led GTC to its designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution — the first technical college in Wisconsin to achieve this — and has established strategic partnerships with several large companies serving the region.

Prior to joining GTC, Raju served as vice president for academic affairs at Tarrant County College’s Northeast Campus in Texas. She led the college’s Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education Initiative to build stackable, in-demand credentials to meet industry needs and to bridge the equity gap for students. Earlier in her career, Raju was dean for advanced manufacturing at Houston Community College.

New CEO

Jennifer Berne will become the next president of Madison College on July 1. She brings more than 30 years of experience in higher education as a faculty member, researcher and academic leader.

Berne is currently provost of Oakland Community College (Michigan), where she has driven new program development, expanded dual-credit and workforce partnerships, led faculty-focused teaching and learning initiatives, and supported strategic enrollment efforts, according to a release.

“She is an innovative community leader, collaborating with K-12 partners, workforce boards, elected officials and industry leaders to strengthen access, expand educational opportunities, and develop a talent pipeline across,” the college said.

“We are deeply impressed by Dr. Berne’s unwavering commitment to student success, teaching and learning, and readiness to continue advancing the college’s strategic goals. She possesses the experience and passion necessary to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” said Donald D. Dantzler, Jr., chair of the college’s board.

Obituary

R. Thomas “Tom” Flynn, who served as the fourth president of Monroe Community College from 1999 to 2008, passed away on April 10. He was 87.

Flynn began his career at the New York college in 1974 as vice president of student affairs, a role he held until 1994. From 1994 to 1999, he was vice president of student and administrative services and chief financial officer. Flynn retired as president in 2008 as the college’s longest-serving officer and was later named emeritus president.

In 1999, to recognize his 30 years of service, MCC passed a resolution designating the campus center on the Brighton Campus as the R. Thomas Flynn Campus Center.

According to MCC, Flynn’s many accomplishments heading the college include:

Continuous enrollment increases.

Spearheading the construction of the PAC Center, MCC’s athletic, fitness, recreational and educational facility.

Establishing the office of online learning, the student learning services program and the Homeland Security Management Institute.

Launching its dual admission program.

Opening of the Richard M. Guon Child Care Center.

Building of residence halls for more than 750 students.

Forging partnerships with healthcare providers and insurers to expand enrollment in our nursing and radiologic technology programs.

Prior to MCC, Flynn was dean of student services at Ocean Community College from 1969 to 1974. He also was assistant dean of student services at Rutgers University between 1965 and 1969.

Appointments

Timothy R. Stamm has been appointed vice chancellor for academic affairs and college provost at Delgado Community College. He has served at the Louisiana college since 2006, holding various leadership positions, including dean of library services and interim vice chancellor.

Shawn Thomas has been named vice president of workforce development and community partnerships at Northampton Community College (Pennsylvania). She previously was executive director of adult and continuing education and business engagement at Rowan College.

At Jackson State Community College (JSCC), Sara Youngerman is now vice president of academic affairs and Anna Esquivel and Sara Saddler are dean of humanities and social sciences and dean of learning resources, respectively. Youngerman previously was the Tennessee college’s dean of math and natural sciences. Esquivel had served as transitional dean and previously was chair of the languages and literature department. Saddler most recently was head of collection services at the Vanderbilt University Law Library.

At Northern Essex Community College in Massachusetts, Jennifer Ball will start on May 12 as the new chief of staff, and Philip DeCologero will step into the newly created director of the president’s office communications and external affairs role on May 5. Ball is currently assistant town manager in Ashland, Massachusetts. DeCologero previously spent three years as executive director at the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce.