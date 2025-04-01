Newsmakers

New CEO

Hellen Castellanos Brewer is the new president of the College of the Mainland (COM) in Texas, effective July 1. She is currently the Texas college’s executive vice president for academic and student affairs.

As executive VP, Brewer — who previously served as COM’s vice president for student services — helped to lead the college’s efforts in historic enrollment growth, expanded access to early college programs and the successful implementation of the 8-Week Advantage model, according to the college.

“Dr. Brewer is a transformational leader with the experience, vision and passion to guide College of the Mainland into its next chapter,” Don Gartman, chair of the COM board of trustees, said in a release. “She understands our college, our students and our community, and we believe she is the right person to lead COM forward.”

Before joining COM in 2021, Brewer served as vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at SUNY Rockland Community College (New York) and as vice president of student development at UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ. Before that, she served for 11 years as associate dean of student development at Montgomery College in Maryland.

Kudos

Juan Salgado, chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago, was elected to chair the MacArthur Foundation board of directors, effective June 1. Salgado, who was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2015, has served on the foundation’s board since 2020.

The board sets policies and strategic direction for the foundation, approves grantmaking areas, initiatives and grants, and oversees investments and the audit process through the work of its committees.

“Juan’s superb leadership — opening opportunities, building effective programs and partnerships, and improving genuine opportunities for people — reflects his clarity about mission and challenges, his talent for asking invaluable questions, and his dedication to listening and learning,” current board chair Martha Minow said in a release. “Juan is a vital member of the MacArthur board of directors, and he will bring his distinctive clarity, questions and listening to the role of chair.”

Minah Woo, vice president of workforce, innovation and strategic partnerships at Howard Community College (HCC), is one of 53 individuals selected to participate in Leadership Maryland’s Executive Program as a member of the Class of 2025. The statewide professional development program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. The eight-month, hands-on learning program focuses on the state’s most vital issues affecting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity.

Obituary

Robert L. Gell, who served as president for more than two decades of Cecil Community College (now Cecil College), passed away on March 22. He was 90.

Gell came to Cecil Community College in 1978 from Montgomery College — where he was dean — to serve as interim president and soon became its third president. The Maryland college at the time faced many challenges, including enrollment decline, postponement of an accreditation visit and the need for capital funding for a new physical education building, according to a release from the college.

Under Gell’s leadership, Cecil Community College established several key programs, including its nursing program and continuing education program, which were both created to meet local business and industry needs. The college also opened the Covered Bridge Theatre Company, Family Support and Education Center, the Kids in Kollege Summer Youth Program, and the College Bound Program in partnership with Cecil County Public Schools.

Gell also oversaw the physical expansion of the campus, including the physical education and activities building in 1979, the Elkton Center for Continuing Education in 1983, the Community Cultural Center in 1991 and the Technology Center in 1999. Under his leadership, the college foundation’s endowment grew to more than $1 million. The foundation also manages the Dr. Robert L. Gell Scholarship, which provides need-based financial support for Cecil College students.

“Dr. Gell’s commitment to public service, education, and community will not be forgotten. His legacy lives on in the continued success and growth of Cecil College, a testament to his vision and unwavering commitment to education,” said Cecil College President Mary Way Bolt.

Gell’s leadership was recognized by numerous organizations, including the Association of Community College Trustees, which named him Outstanding Chief Executive Officer of the Year for the Northeast Region in 1987. He was named Executive of the Year by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce in 1999, was also a founding member of the Maryland Association of Community Colleges, and was a past president of the Maryland Council of Community College Presidents.

Gell retired in 2000, capping 22 years as head of the college. In retirement, he was named president emeritus and served as a long-time board member of the Chesapeake Heritage Conservancy. He also served as town commissioner of Charlestone, Maryland, since 2002.

Appointments

Bernard Little will become Oakton College‘s new vice president for student affairs on June 2. He comes to the Illinois college from another Illinois college, Prairie State College, where he is currently vice president of student affairs.

Anita Luckett is the new dean of workforce development and continuing education at Guttman Community College (New York). She previously served as borough director at the Queens Transition and College Access Center with New York City Public Schools, which helps to transition students with disabilities into adult life.

Karen O’Donnell has joined Pennsylvania’s Bucks County Community College College (BCCC) as vice president for advancement and alumni relations and executive director of the BCCC Foundation. She has served in advancement roles at several institutions, including, most recently, Rosemont College.