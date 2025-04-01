Invest in growth

Nearly 90% of millennials rate professional development as important in their choice to stay at a job, according to a recent Gallup report. Yet professional development remains notoriously undervalued, especially in higher ed. It’s almost cliché that the standard procedure for many institutions is to axe it at the first signs of budgetary stress.

Faced with constant change in the digital media landscape and an ever-expanding to-do list, community college marketing teams can struggle to stay current. They have to stay up on social media trends and tools, manage advertising and messaging platforms, leverage AI to boost creative and strategic outcomes, and employ tactics that resonate with today’s students.

It’s a lot.

Sure, free resources abound and can help in a pinch, but they lack the rigor and context needed for teams to implement at scale or depth. Relying solely on cursory blog posts, not-quite-relevant white papers, sales-heavy webinars and YouTube videos is not an effective professional development plan. It takes a little more – and the returns will be well worth the investment.

Pay a little now or pay a lot later

The primary argument against professional development is that it’s merely an added cost without clear returns. Sherika Attipoe, public relations director at Calhoun Community College in Alabama, disagrees. Her recent experience demonstrates how targeted training directly saves money and enhances departmental efficiency.

“Professional development isn’t just another line item,” Attipoe said. “At Calhoun, our Excel training translated into real savings — thousands of dollars annually — that we reinvested directly into student-facing initiatives.”

Attipoe described how training the college’s public relations assistant in advanced data management drastically reduced mailing errors. Not only did fewer mailers bounce back, but staff also spent significantly less time compiling and verifying mailing lists, freeing valuable resources for other strategic initiatives.

Andrea Lehmacher, director of marketing at Oakton College in Illinois, described how professional training on AI not only accelerated a major website project but also provided a sustainable framework for future efficiency and innovation.

“Investing in professional development around AI didn’t just modernize our content,” Lehmacher said. “It transformed how our entire team works together.”

Her team efficiently rewrote over 90 certificate webpages with the help of AI, saving hundreds and hundreds of hours of staff time.

Lehmacher added that as AI reshapes higher education marketing, professional development ensures teams are not just keeping pace but leading innovation.

“That one project paid for itself and set the team up for more efficiencies, further boosting productivity and ROI,” she said.

Developing confidence and credibility

Beyond practical skills enhancement, professional development significantly boosts the confidence and institutional credibility of marketing staffs. Richard Morales, director of communications and marketing at Hartnell College in California, shared how participating in National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) conferences shifted his perspective from uncertainty to confidence and purpose, reshaping his self-perception, confidence and ability to advocate for marketing’s role at the college.

That increased confidence helped him gain a stronger voice within institutional leadership circles, clearly establishing marketing as a strategic partner in decision-making.

Professional development opportunities frequently facilitate meaningful networking that further build confidence, as well. Casey White-Zollman, communications director at the Oregon Community Colleges Association, emphasized the critical role peer networks play in professional growth.

“The most valuable professional development I’ve experienced has come from networking at NCMPR conferences,” White-Zollman said. “Connecting with colleagues across the nation has given me access to ideas, solutions and strategies that I can immediately put to use in my work.”

In practice, these networks translate into quicker problem-solving, the introduction of innovative strategies and, ultimately, stronger institutional performance.

Building and keeping talent

When institutions support the professional growth of their marketing teams, they also create a culture of continuous learning. Mark Browning, president of Blue Mountain Community College in Oregon, noted that investing in professional development isn’t just good practice but essential to institutional success.

“Professional development isn’t an expense,” Browning said. “It’s an investment in your best asset: your people. Institutions become stronger and more adaptable when employees continuously grow and evolve in their roles.”

A Gallup study supports Browning’s perspective: High-achieving employees continuously seek purpose and development. Providing growth and development opportunities gives them a reason to stay, enabling institutions to attract even more top talent.

Leaders like Browning emphasize that colleges should view professional development as central to their strategic planning. He emphasized that turnover not only incurs financial cost but also erodes institutional knowledge and stability.

Shoot your shot

Making the case to institutional leadership requires framing professional development as a strategic, long-term investment with measurable returns. Connecting professional development directly to tangible improvements — whether cost-savings, improved efficiencies or innovation — is powerful.

Browning suggested those making the case for professional development opportunities highlight the broader institutional returns, including reduced turnover and enhanced departmental performance. He added that professional development strengthens institutional culture at every level.

“Our colleges are stronger and more adaptable when our people are continually learning and growing,” he said.

Ultimately, institutions that prioritize professional development are not merely reacting to change — they’re driving it, positioning their teams to lead with confidence, credibility and innovation.