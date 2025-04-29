Headlines

How Republicans plan to shake up Pell grants and student loans
Washington Post
The GOP proposal increases the number of credits required for students to receive a maximum Pell Grant from 12 to 15 credits per semester. That would cut the maximum Pell Grant by $1,479, from $7,395 to $5,916, for those students registered for only 12 credit hours and impact about a quarter of Pell recipients, according to an analysis by the National College Attainment Network.

Greenville Technical College breaks ground on $22M expansion
Spectrum News
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) this week joined officials with Greenville Technical College to break ground on a new $22 million facility,which will bring the college’s entire welding program under one roof.

1,500 miles in 50 days
OregonLive
This summer, Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook plans to run more than 1,500 miles on a route that reaches each of Oregon’s 17 community colleges. He’ll do so to raise funds for – and awareness of – the struggle that Oregon college students face trying to keep themselves afloat while earning a degree.

Commentary: Illinois should let residents pursue a bachelor’s degree at community college
Chicago Tribune (subscription required)
It’s more important than ever for state lawmakers to create new, affordable pathways to a bachelor’s degree, writes former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan.

What would a new name mean for Hillsborough Community College?
Tampa Bay Times
Florida House and Senate bills would remove “community” from the Tampa college’s name. It’s the last of the state’s 28 public colleges to lose the community nomenclature.

