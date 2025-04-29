Washington Post
The GOP proposal increases the number of credits required for students to receive a maximum Pell Grant from 12 to 15 credits per semester. That would cut the maximum Pell Grant by $1,479, from $7,395 to $5,916, for those students registered for only 12 credit hours and impact about a quarter of Pell recipients, according to an analysis by the National College Attainment Network.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Spectrum News
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) this week joined officials with Greenville Technical College to break ground on a new $22 million facility,which will bring the college’s entire welding program under one roof.
OregonLive
This summer, Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook plans to run more than 1,500 miles on a route that reaches each of Oregon’s 17 community colleges. He’ll do so to raise funds for – and awareness of – the struggle that Oregon college students face trying to keep themselves afloat while earning a degree.
Chicago Tribune (subscription required)
It’s more important than ever for state lawmakers to create new, affordable pathways to a bachelor’s degree, writes former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan.
Tampa Bay Times
Florida House and Senate bills would remove “community” from the Tampa college’s name. It’s the last of the state’s 28 public colleges to lose the community nomenclature.