The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
WV Metro News
West Virginia’s community and technical colleges will be facing a few significant changes following the recent 60-day legislative session, including budget cuts, healthcare coverage increases and program funding alterations.
Colleges partnered with an EV battery factory to train students and ignite the economy. Trump’s clean energy war complicates their plans
Hechinger Report
In Kansas, Panasonic and two community colleges scaled up training fast. But jobs in the electrical vehicle industry are less certain than before Trump took office.
Los Angeles Times
The Times followed one student through the first months of a new initiative to learn how a guaranteed basic income might influence the lives and choices of Los Angeles community college students.
Solar Power World
The $1.6 million design-build project is expected to produce approximately 60% of the building’s electricity, saving the college approximately $30,000 per year in utility costs.