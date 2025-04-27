WSET
Having a very active first 100 days during his second term as president, Donald Trump will mark his official 100th day on Tuesday with a speech at Macomb Community College north of Detroit, likely to discuss the actions he’s taken regarding the U.S. border, inflation, the auto industry and more, according to Team Trump and event organizers.
News Tribune
The result of $39.3 million set aside from Washington state legislature in 2023, Tacoma Community College’s new Center for Innovative Learning and Engagement houses faculty and classes for two of the college’s five “pathways,” or overarching areas of study: education, social and behavioral sciences, and creative arts, literature and communication.
San Antonio Report
If voters approve the nearly $1 billion bond proposal, the district can move forward with expansions of infrastructure and educational programming in engineering, healthcare, IT and cybersecurity, emerging technologies, applied technology and construction trades, automotive technology and transportation.