LAist
The California Student Aid Commission, which runs the state’s financial aid system, has launched a partnership with the state’s community college system to nudge students who have not applied for funding to help pay for school.
Teaching community college students to be versatile learners: An imperative for ensuring post-completion success
Community College Research Center (blog)
Research on teaching and learning in college suggests that an effective strategy for helping students develop “soft skills” is active learning, in which students are engaged in analysis, questioning and problem-solving.
Yahoo! Finance
Borrower advocates are warning about the potential for confusion and chaos as the Department of Education prepares to start forcibly collecting on defaulted student loans for the first time in five years.
Federal News Network
The Department of Government Efficiency says it’s cancelled $33 billion in grants. And more are likely to come. Just what privileges does the government have in revoking grants, and do grantees have any recourse?