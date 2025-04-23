PBS
More than 200 college presidents and other officials have signed a letter protesting the “unprecedented government overreach and political interference” that higher education is facing under the Trump administration. Those signing the statement included presidents of private and public universities, community colleges and Christian campuses.
The 74
Colorado, Indiana and Delaware show what’s possible by listening to local leaders, thinking creatively and using data to guide improvement.
Post & Courier (subscription required)
The greatest demand for students educated at schools in the South Carolina Technical College System comes from the healthcare industry.
Philadelphia Citizen
Pennsylvania’s 15 community colleges generate over $13.6 billion in economic impact each year. The president of Montgomery County Community College outlines what they need to do even more.
SETI Institute
The SETI Institute will expand its pilot program funded through a grant from the Amateur Radio and Digital Communication Foundation now called ARISE Lab. The initiative brings SETI science to community colleges and provides hands-on training for community college instructors and students in astronomy, digital signal processing, and radio science.
Federal News Network
Contractor services company TechnoMile finds that one in five contractors have their entire Education Department business at risk.