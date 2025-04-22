EdSource
California introduced the first phase of its ambitious Cradle-to-Career data system Tuesday, making it one of the few states with education data easily accessible to everyone.
CalMatters
Santa Monica College started the first community college program to train people for much-needed jobs in homeless services. But the program has fallen victim to many of the same challenges that have long stymied progress on homelessness in California, including unreliable funding, high attrition rates and political turmoil.
Radio Iowa
There were 119,310 students enrolled in the state’s 15 community colleges in 2024, representing a 1.8% increase. Prior to the pandemic in 2019, the colleges were enrolling over 128,000 students.