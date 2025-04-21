ABC 15
Since legalization, Arizona has collected more than $314 million in tax revenue just from recreational-use sales. About a third of that money goes to support community colleges through Prop 207 funding.
Some credentials reside in a black box, unavailable to state higher education agencies or the colleges that prepare students for non-degree credential exams. But a new national data trust called CredLens aims to change that.
West Virginia students are increasingly attending community and technical colleges for free through scholarships and programs like West Virginia Invests, which covers remaining tuition and fees.