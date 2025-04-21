Headlines

Cannabis tax contributes $28 million to Maricopa community colleges
Since legalization, Arizona has collected more than $314 million in tax revenue just from recreational-use sales. About a third of that money goes to support community colleges through Prop 207 funding.

Commentary: Opening the black box of nondegree credentials: The CredLens experiment
Some credentials reside in a black box, unavailable to state higher education agencies or the colleges that prepare students for non-degree credential exams. But a new national data trust called CredLens aims to change that.

More West Virginia students choosing free community college opportunities
West Virginia students are increasingly attending community and technical colleges for free through scholarships and programs like West Virginia Invests, which covers remaining tuition and fees.

