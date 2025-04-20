CalMatters
President Donald Trump has taken aim at students and professors at California’s elite institutions, but community colleges, which enroll the majority of the state’s students, have largely avoided his ire. But now the administration is eyeing certain programs such as TRIO.
The Gazette
Although still 7% below their pre-pandemic headcount of 128,624 students in 2019, Iowa’s 15 community colleges in 2024 made year-over-year enrollment gains in 2024 thanks largely to record joint enrollment by high school students wanting to earn community college credit at no cost to them or their families.
Prescott Times
Elizabeth “Liz” Peters, lead faculty for the Arizona’s electrical and instrumentation technology and applied pre-engineering programs, is the American Association of Community Colleges’ 2025 Faculty Excellence Award Winner for Faculty Innovation.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Odessa American
Research continues to show that students who begin at a community college often outperform their peers after transfer. Why? Because they arrive prepared.
Post and Courier
Through strong partnerships with local employers, school districts and economic development leaders, we ensure every program we offer has a purpose and a pathway.
CW39 Houston
San Jacinto College is asking Texas lawmakers for $4.5 million to establish a regional cybersecurity center.
WDIV
The Michigan Maritime Manufacturing training programs are accelerated 17-week programs in maritime CNC machining and welding at Macomb Community College.