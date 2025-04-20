Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff April 20, 2025    Print

Trump policy targeting immigrants shuts California students out of federal programs
CalMatters
President Donald Trump has taken aim at students and professors at California’s elite institutions, but community colleges, which enroll the majority of the state’s students, have largely avoided his ire. But now the administration is eyeing certain programs such as TRIO.

More high schoolers taking college courses, boosting community college enrollment
The Gazette
Although still 7% below their pre-pandemic headcount of 128,624 students in 2019, Iowa’s 15 community colleges in 2024 made year-over-year enrollment gains in 2024 thanks largely to record joint enrollment by high school students wanting to earn community college credit at no cost to them or their families.

Yavapai College’s Liz Peters Wins 2025 National Faculty Innovation Award from AACC
Prescott Times
Elizabeth “Liz” Peters, lead faculty for the Arizona’s electrical and instrumentation technology and applied pre-engineering programs, is the American Association of Community Colleges’ 2025 Faculty Excellence Award Winner for Faculty Innovation.

Community colleges: A smarter start to the transfer journey
Odessa American
Research continues to show that students who begin at a community college often outperform their peers after transfer. Why? Because they arrive prepared.

Commentary: In April, we celebrate the power of SC’s technical colleges
Post and Courier
Through strong partnerships with local employers, school districts and economic development leaders, we ensure every program we offer has a purpose and a pathway.

Local community college trains next generation in cybersecurity
CW39 Houston
San Jacinto College is asking Texas lawmakers for $4.5 million to establish a regional cybersecurity center.

What to know about Macomb Community College’s Michigan Maritime Manufacturing training programs
WDIV
The Michigan Maritime Manufacturing training programs are accelerated 17-week programs in maritime CNC machining and welding at Macomb Community College.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.