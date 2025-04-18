Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff April 17, 2025    Print

SUNY Chancellor highlights free community college proposal to boost healthcare workforce
WRGQ
SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr., visited Fulton-Montgomery Community College to spotlight the institution’s initiatives in preparing the healthcare workforce and enhancing mental health support for students, backed by funding from the fiscal year 2025 budget.

Illinois may allow community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees; some rural students say it would make a big difference
Northern Public Radio
The community college bachelor’s degree bill is currently in the House Rules Committee. It has more than 50 co-sponsors, including a half dozen Republican lawmakers.

Three students at Portland Community College have visas revoked
KATU
Portland Community College has confirmed that three of its students had their visas terminated.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.