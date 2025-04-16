Higher Ed Dive
Since 2020, leaders from Salt Lake Community College have worked to improve prior learning credit options for prospective and current students, they told attendees at the American Association of Community Colleges′ annual conference in Nashville, Tenn.
5 News
North Arkansas College plans to merge with the University of Arkansas System to provide more student opportunities.
CommonWealth Beacon
The regulations passed at the board’s April meeting establish how colleges should handle program eligibility requirements, course selection, residential housing, student conduct, state grant eligibility and staffing guidelines.