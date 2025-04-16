Headlines

April 16, 2025

How one community college helps adult students get prior learning credit
Higher Ed Dive
Since 2020, leaders from Salt Lake Community College have worked to improve prior learning credit options for prospective and current students, they told attendees at the American Association of Community Colleges′ annual conference in Nashville, Tenn.

North Arkansas college eyes merger with UA System
5 News
North Arkansas College plans to merge with the University of Arkansas System to provide more student opportunities.

Mass. higher ed board approves new guidelines for students with disabilities
CommonWealth Beacon
The regulations passed at the board’s April meeting establish how colleges should handle program eligibility requirements, course selection, residential housing, student conduct, state grant eligibility and staffing guidelines.

