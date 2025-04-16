Hechinger Report
The large numbers of Hispanic students approaching college age “is what we need to be preparing for as higher education institutions, and to meet the needs of our communities,” says Greg Mosier, president of Kansas City Kansas Community College, which now advertises in Spanish-language newspapers and on Spanish-language radio.
WDKY
Last fall, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System saw a more than 12% increase with over 29,000 students enrolled in dual-enrollment courses.