KFOX 14
The Texas college confirms visa revocation for two students.
‘Last dollar’ community college program will be back before lawmakers next session, Lt. Gov. Hosemann says
Magnolia Tribune
Bills that sought to drive students into Mississippi’s community colleges through the promise of “free” tuition died after making their way across the Capitol this session.
Star Tribune (subscription required)
Colleges are being targeted by fraudsters, who use stolen or fake identities to enroll in classes to pocket financial aid dollars.
70% of community college students are working to improve AI career readiness, despite mixed feelings about AI
Campus Technology
More than half of surveyed community college students say they are concerned with identifying and navigating career path options in their chosen field, and 30% have concerns about potential gaps in their academic program leaving them short of career-ready.
Optimistic Outlook (Siemens USA podcast)
Jennifer Mefford, national co-chair of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program, discusses how cutting-edge training reshapes the electrical workforce.
WENY
Balancing college life can be challenging for some people, especially those who are neurodivergent or have other mental health needs. Tompkins Cortland Community College is trying to help by welcoming everyone to its new on-campus sensory space.