Delaware program aims to boost manufacturing jobs – but now faces Trump funding cut
Delaware News Journal
Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership agreements across the country have been defunded by the Trump administration. The Regan-era program, focused on strengthening manufacturing jobs, was established by Congress in 1988 in response to growing concerns over declines in industrial production. For Delaware, it means a program operated through Delaware Technical Community College may no longer exist.

Kentucky students and graduates sign on to STEM careers at ‘Going Pro’ event
Kentucky Teacher
Kentucky Community and Technical College System and the Kentucky Department of Education’s Office of Career and Technical Education recently recognized graduating high school seniors for beginning their professional careers during a “Going Pro” signing day event at the state Capitol.

Whitmer wants more outreach to young men about higher education programs in Michigan
Detroit Free Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Thursday calling on state agencies to reach out to young men about programs that could help them obtain college degrees or skills certificates, part of a recently outlined goal to close a gender gap in Michigan’s higher education settings.

International student at Riverland Community College has visa revoked
KAAL
Minnesota’s Riverland Community College sent an email to students last week announcing that a student has had their visa revoked by ICE.

Hundreds of students, dozens of colleges hit by Trump’s visa purge: What to know
The Hill
Ivy League universities, state schools and community colleges have all been impacted as students decide whether to find legal counsel or leave the country before Immigration and Customs Enforcement comes for them.

